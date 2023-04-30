Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $287,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Raymond James by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 39.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

