Raymond James Trims Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Target Price to $32.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE NTB opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

