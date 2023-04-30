Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.88.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

