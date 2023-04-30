Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) versus Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Head to Head Comparison

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 6 1 2.89 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Redwood Trust and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.31%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -27.12% 0.94% 0.08% Global Self Storage 17.23% 4.29% 3.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.01 -$163.52 million ($1.67) -3.76 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.74 $2.06 million $0.19 26.84

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Redwood Trust pays out -55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Redwood Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Investment Portfolio segment covers the organic investments sourced through the residential and business purpose mortgage banking operations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

