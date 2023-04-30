Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 4,295 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 250.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.78. 3,716,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,181. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.