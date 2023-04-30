Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NUMV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 32,903 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $322.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

