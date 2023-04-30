Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Up 2.1 %

SHEL traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,051. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

