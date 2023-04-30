Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $638,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.59. 577,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,711. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

