Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 4.4 %

Sanofi stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.65. 2,635,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.