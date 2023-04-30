Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

