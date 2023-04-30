Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 951 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

