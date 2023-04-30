Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $73.79. 310,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

