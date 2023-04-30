Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Up 15.3% in April

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Repay Trading Up 1.6 %

RPAY stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.96. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

