Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Republic Services Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $144.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

