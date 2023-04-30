Request Price Tops $0.0944 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $94.42 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.57 or 1.00035857 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09610324 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,309,469.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

