Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.89 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $94.89 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,719.13 or 1.00051537 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09610324 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,309,469.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

