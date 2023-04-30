Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Research Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RSSS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.13. 13,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,803. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.
