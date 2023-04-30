Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RSSS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.13. 13,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,803. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Research Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Research Solutions by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Research Solutions by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

