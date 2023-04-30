ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $15.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,103. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

