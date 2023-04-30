Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $52.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.