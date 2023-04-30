Reviewing Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.34%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $161.17 million 1.17 $18.66 million $1.64 8.50 Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million 3.96 $10.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 13.47% 7.31% 0.73% Pioneer Bancorp 20.05% 5.80% 0.72%

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Pioneer Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (New York) operates as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

