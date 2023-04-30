RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFAC stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093. RF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

