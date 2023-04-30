Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,712,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,799,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

