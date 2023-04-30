Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. 6,786,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,177,910. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

