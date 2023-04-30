Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $772,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.78. 1,606,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

