Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $831,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

AVGO stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $626.50. 1,618,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $621.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

