Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $31.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,067.62. 411,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,660.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,567.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

