Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 247,619 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,754,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,419. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average of $144.06.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

