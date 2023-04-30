Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 87,317 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.90. 2,733,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,959. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

