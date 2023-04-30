Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $648,000 Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

BYLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,529. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.