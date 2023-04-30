Robert W. Baird Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $145.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.