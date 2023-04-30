Robert W. Baird Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

CMG stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,567.73. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,071.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

