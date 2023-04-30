Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $66,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.41. 849,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day moving average of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

