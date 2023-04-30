Royal Bank of Canada Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $95.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

MMM stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

