Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $80.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MORF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,558,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

