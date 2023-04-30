Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.30-$12.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,554. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.