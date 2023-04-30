Safe Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $9.57 or 0.00032541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $199.43 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00141876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00039531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/."

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

