Safe (SAFE) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Safe has a market cap of $197.76 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00031954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00142461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00039966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003411 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.38768254 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.