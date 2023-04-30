Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. 46,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

