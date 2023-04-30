Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 125 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,786,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

