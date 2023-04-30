Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 2,610 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 297,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,262 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

