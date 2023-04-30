Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $245.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GD opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.84. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

