Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

