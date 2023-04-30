Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.82 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $35.82 million and $3,965.28 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.59 or 0.06517592 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.