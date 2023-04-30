Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $227.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average of $217.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

