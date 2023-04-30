Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,987,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

