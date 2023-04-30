Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

