Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stepan by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. Stepan has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Stories

