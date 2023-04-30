Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

