Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 1,840,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.