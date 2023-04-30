S&CO Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

NYSE MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average of $352.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.